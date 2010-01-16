Jayme Dawicki w/ Ari Herstand

Milwaukee singer-songwriter Jayme Dawicki has found a niche licensing her songs to television shows. Five songs from her 2008 album Shatter Queen, which she recorded in Seattle with Dashboard Confessional producer Daniel Mendez, have been used on MTV’s “The Real World,” and her music has also been featured on the Lifetime network. It’s easy to see why TV has taken to her songs: They recall the expressive, “Grey’s Anatomy”-styled piano-pop of adult-contemporary starlets like Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson.