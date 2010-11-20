Jayme Dawicki w/ Icarus Drifting and Spouse

No Milwaukee-area singer/songwriter has benefited more from MTV's aggressive song licensing than Jayme Dawicki, who in the past eight months has lent five songsone half of her 2008 album Shatter Queen to different incarnations of "The Real World." Most recently her song "Here I Go" appeared in the January season premiere of "The Real World: Brooklyn." Tonight Dawicki and her band play a welcome-home show following a short November tour that will include performances of songs from her upcoming album.