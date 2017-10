The Mitchell Park Domes kicks off its 2009 concert series tonight with an 8:30 p.m. performance from jazz guitarist Jack Grassel and singer Jill Jensen, free with admission to the Domes. A prolific recording artist, Grassel’s latest release was recorded with Argentinean guitarist Guillermo Espinasse. Grassel’s recent CD with Jensen, It’s About The Music, found the pair collaborating with an army of guest musicians, both from the world of jazz and from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.