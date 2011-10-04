Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra w/ Wynton Marsalis

Outspoken trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis has picked enough fights with fellow artists to rival the average rapper. You can't fault him for lack of passion: In addition to being one of modern jazz music's few undisputed greats, he's been tireless in his advocacy of music education, especially in regards to the study of jazz. Having won nine Grammys each in the classical and jazz categories, Marsalis also became the first jazz artist to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music, claiming the honor in 1997 for his mammoth composition Blood on the Fields .