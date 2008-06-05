If last weekend’s RiverSplash! didn’t make it official enough, there can be no doubt that Milwaukee’s summer festival season has finally arrived now that Jazz in the Park has returned. Every Thursday through September in Cathedral Square Park, a different jazz artist will headline this free gig while patronssome of them jazz buffs, others seemingly indifferent to the musicpicnic and sip wine. Clamnation, one of Milwaukee’s finest jazz acts, makes a fitting opener for this year’s season. The group throws down thick jazz-funk, lightened by liberal swaths of nimble Latin jazz. They’ll kick off the concert series’ season tonight at 6 p.m.