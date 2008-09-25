×
The last of the summer’s major concert series comes to a close for the season tonight, when Jazz in the Park packs it in for the year after a 6:30 p.m. performance from the fiery salsa band Nabori at Cathedral Square Park.
Tonight @ Cathedral Square Park - 6:30 p.m.
The last of the summer’s major concert series comes to a close for the season tonight, when Jazz in the Park packs it in for the year after a 6:30 p.m. performance from the fiery salsa band Nabori at Cathedral Square Park.
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.