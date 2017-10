The sound of Chicago’s “rock and soul stew” mainstays Lubriphonic suggests a sophisticated cross between the perky theme music of “The Price Is Right” and the sweaty funk of blaxploitation films. As sidemen, members of the group have played with Buddy Guy, George Clinton & Parliament/Funkadelic, Maceo Parker, and the Derek Trucks Band. In 2008, the group released its third (and tightest) album, Soul Solution .