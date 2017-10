One of Milwaukee’s most active salsa bands, Nabori celebrates the genre’s past. For their debut, Historias Del Barrio , singer Robert Figueroa and the group wrote eight original compositions in the style of the brassy, golden-age salsa of the 1970s. In concert, they also pay homage to classic salsa composers. Tonight’s free performance at Milwaukee’s “Jazz in the Park” concert series marks the end of the group’s latest tour.