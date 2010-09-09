Jazz In The Park: Streetlife w/ Warren Weigratz

The “smooth jazz” label can sometimes carry a negative connotation, but for Warren Weigratz and his group Streetlife, it translates to a winning (and award-winning) blend of contemporary blues-based styles. One of the most sought-after clinicians in the country, Weigratz has been named Reed/Brass Instrumentalist of the Year by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) a record-setting eleven times, while Streetlife itself has been named “Best Adult Contemporary Group” and “Best Contemporary Jazz Group.” Their first release Both Sides of the Street (1995) met with widespread nationwide airplay and their latest, Silent Conversations similarly well received. Weigratz and his band also possess a healthy dose of street cred as the house band for the Milwaukee Bucks.