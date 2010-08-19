Jazz in the Park: Swing Nouveau

Formed in 1997, Swing Nouveau has outlasted the popular swing revival that spawned them. After over a decade, this 15-piece ensemble still reigns as Milwaukee’s kings of big-band swing, reviving the brassy sounds of the ’30s, ’40 and ’50s with their own versions of standards like “Kick in the Head,” “Naked Fun” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing” and, for good measure, the Naked Gun theme. The group plays the free Jazz in the Park concert series in Cathedral Square Park tonight.