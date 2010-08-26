Jazz in the Park: Tristan Royalty Squad

Listening to the Midwest Afrobreat group Tristan Royalty Squad is akin to walking in on a fabled warehouse party; except, instead of hearing The Meters you hear something just as funkified and irresistibly catchy. The ten-piece lineup draws from a handful of groove-centered outfits, including Chicago’s gorgeous alt-rocker Esh The Singer, and members of Milwaukee’s Kings Go Forth and De La Buena. The group performs for free tonight as part of Cathedral Square Park’s Jazz in the Park concert series.