Jazz in the Park w/ Bonerama

Formed by two trombonists in Harry Connick’s band, the unfortunately christened Bonerama is a rock band disguised as a jazz band. Though their brass-based line-up suggests jazz, their repertoire leans heavily on classic-rock jams, covering staples from Led Zeppelin, The Edgar Winter Group, Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles. Nonetheless, the New Orleans group is a favorite at jazz festivalsthey even recorded their latest record, Jazz Fest 2008 , at one. It was their fourth consecutive live album from a band that has yet toand very well might neverenter a studio.