Jazz in the Park w/ Bonifas Quintet

Though Milwaukee wasn’t able to sustain a jazz radio station, the Jazz in the Park concert series remains one of the city’s most popular summertime traditions, drawing huge crowds of genre enthusiasts alongside sun-soaking picnickers seemingly oblivious to the live music. As the event has grown in size, organizers have repealed the carry-in beverage policy that helped make the event so popular, but abundant alcohol is still available from sanctioned stands. Tonight’s headliner is one of the most traditional jazz acts on this year’s roster: guitarist Bill Bonifas’ Bonifas Quintet, which builds on the hard bop of Wes Montgomery and Grant Green.