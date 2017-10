Well, you pretty much know what you’re getting with a group like Bumpus, and Bumpus gives it to you hard: swaggering, bumping soul-funk fusion, with ample nods to Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder and James Brown and horns that perspire like a roofer in the Memphis sun. The Chicago ensemble makes the short drive up to Milwaukee today to headline tonight’s free Jazz in the Park concert in Cathedral Square Park.