Jazz in the Park w/ De La Buena

Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De La Buena has developed a large local following made up of newcomers and fans of traditional Latin rhythms alike. The group is one of Milwaukee's most in-demand, playing gigs throughout the year and bringing audiences to their feet to dance to their raucous and subtly psychedelic take on samba and world dance music. Keyboardist and musical director David Wake took inspiration from his time playing with reggae legend Lee “Scratch” Perry while mixing the band's latest album, La Tortuga , giving it a thick, reverb-heavy sound that lends to the live-in-studio aesthetic of classic old-school salsa and Latin jazz albums of the '70s