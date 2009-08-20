Jazz in the Park w/ De La Buena

Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De La Buena has developed a large local following made up of both fans of traditional Latin rhythms as well as newcomers alike. The group is one of Milwaukee’s most in-demand, playing gigs throughout the year, but free outdoor summer performances like tonight’s as part of the Thursday night Jazz in the Park concert series are the best way to get acquainted with De La Buena’s raucous and subtly psychedelic take on samba and improvisational world dance music.