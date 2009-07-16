Jazz in the Park w/ The Dixon-Rhyne Project

The Thursday night Jazz in the Park series continues tonight with an ensemble that should please fans of the jammy, groove-based jazz of Medeski, Martin and Wood as well as staunch jazz traditionalists. The Dixon-Rhyne Project are a sax/organ/guitar/drum quartet led by thirty-something guitarist Rob Dixon and seventy-something organist Melvin Rhyne, whose resume dates back to the 1950s, when he played with Wes Montgomery. The Dixon-Rhyne Project’s sound, then, is a mix of the new and the old, with contemporary flourishes accenting songs that could have been written during the soul-jazz movement of the 1960s.