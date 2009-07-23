Jazz in the Park w/ Donna Woodall Group

Led by the former lead singer of the Milwaukee Bucks house band, Streetlife, the five-piece Donna Woodall Group is a staple in Milwaukee's summer festival circuit. Having played at every imaginable outdoor music series in the city, the band brings its blend of adult contemporary and acoustic jazz back to Cathedral Square Park this evening. Citing Billy Holliday and Norah Jones as influence to her vocal approach, Donna Woodall leads this 5-piece group of seasoned musicians, delivering the classics as well as original material from their debut, The Subject is Love .