The free Jazz in the Park concert series continues its 2012 season with a performance from a group that rarely leaves its home base at the East Side's Jazz Estate: The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken, a loose ensemble of local players, including members of De La Buena and Stealin' Strings, that explores the fringes of jazz music, fusing together funk, blues and rock. The group plays the Jazz Estate every Tuesday night, but this is a rare chance to catch them during daylight.