Jazz in the Park w/ King Solomon

After 10 years of gigging, King Solomon bills itself as “Milwaukee's Premier Reggae Band.” They may have some competition for that title, but with their fluid rocksteady grooves, they're certainly in the top seed. Most of the group is firmly rooted in Milwaukee—band members have done time in such local acts as Citizen King and Those XCleavers—but singer JD Ranken hails from Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and brings a Caribbean flavor to the group, toasting with an authenticity few from the Midwest could replicate.