This year marks the 15 anniversary of dub/reggae sparkplugs Natty Nation, whose career has seen them play shows at South By Southwest and CMJ Music Marathon, and open for legends like Lee “Scratch” Perry and Burning Spear. The Milwaukee band plays an eclectic blend of conscious reggae laced with hints of psychedelia and hard-rock, which makes them a novel choice for Cathedral Square Park’s free Jazz in the Park concert series.