Jazz in the Park w/ Nineteen Thirteen

The Milwaukee chamber-rock trio has a unique set up that flanks singer Janet WSchiff's prized cello by two percussionists—classical- and jazz-trained Scott Johnson and former Violent Femmes drummer Victor DeLorenzo. DeLorenzo's famed steel brushes, which he used to help create the Femmes' signature sound, can be found on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum alongside the sticks of other famous drummers. In addition to the three core members, the trio sometimes features guest musicians such as Sigmund Snopek III and members of De La Buena. This May, Nineteen Thirteen's released its first EP, Infinite Prelude .