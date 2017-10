Cathedral Square Park's free Jazz in the Park concert series continues its season with a performance from Phat Phunktion, a big, brass Madison jazz-funk ensemble that fuses the sounds of '60s soul with Parliament-style freak-outs. One of Madison's most popular festival acts, in recent years they've shared stages with many of the funk legends that influenced them, including WAR, Maceo Parker, Morris Day and the Time and Cameo.