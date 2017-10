If Labor Day weekend didn't already make it clear enough, summer is coming to an end, and with it comes Jazz in the Park. The concert series closes its 2012 season this evening with a performance from Rnadom Walk, guitarist Bill Bonifas' jazz/rock band with drummer Mike Murphy, bassist Eric Hervey and sax and keyboard player Dave Matsen. They recorded their debut album, <i>Mile One</i>, with guitarist Daryl Struermer.