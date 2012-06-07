Jazz in the Park w/ Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys

Milwaukee's classiest free concert series, Jazz in the Park, begins its 2012 season with an evening of music from one of the city's most prominent blues combos: Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys. The group plays searing, harmonica-laced electric blues in the spirit of Junior Wells and Jimmy Rogers, mixing originals with the occasional cover song. The music begins at 6 p.m., but the festivities get started at 5 p.m. with happy-hour specials. Patrons will have to buy their wine on site, though; once again, no carry-in alcohol is allowed.