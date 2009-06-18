Jazz in the Park w/ Sugar Blue

Attempting to create a nickname for himself as memorable as those of Muddy Waters, and Blind Lemon, harmonica wiz James Whiting adopted the moniker Sugar Blue after picking up an old 78 titled Sugar Blues out of a pile of records that had just been tossed out a car window. Born the son of an Apollo Theater dancer, the Harlem native has recorded with artists ranging from Stan Getz to Frank Zappa throughout his career, but is most recognized for his studio work with The Rolling Stones on the albums Emotional Rescue , Tattoo You and Some Girls , where he contributed the notorious harp solo at the end of “Miss You.”