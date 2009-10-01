Jazz in the Park w/ The Tempters

While Milwaukee's vintage soul scene doesn't begin to match up against the groundswell of hits that came out of Motor City in the ’60s, we do have our own Temptations tribute band. Formed in 1995 by a quintet of local professionals, The Tempters play a host of shows each year varying from church functions to county fairs. While the actual Temptations could be classified as a tribute band to themselves, considering they now only have one remaining original member, The Tempters and their use of choreography and the Motown song catalog can leave audiences thinking they just saw the real deal. The Tempters were scheduled to play Jazz in the Park back in August, but rain forced the show to be rescheduled for tonight, extending the Jazz in the Park season an additional week.