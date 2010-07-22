Jazz in the Park w/ The Twin Cats

Founded by identical twins Adam and Seth Catron in the late-’90s, the Indianapolis jazz-funk quintet The Twin Cats has played jam-friendly music festivals like 10,000 Lakes, Summer Camp and F.U.N.K. Their sense of melody and unique approach to fusion (funk, prog-rock, jazz, electronica) was well displayed on their latest album, Thick , the 2009 follow-up to their self-released album United from the previous year. Both albums are laid-back and aggressive in equal measure, testifying to the band’s background playing small clubs and large festivals alike.