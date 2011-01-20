JC Poppe Listening Party

During a busy 2010 that he spent blogging about the local hip-hop scene, promoting shows and managing a stable of local rappers, Milwaukee rapper JC Poppe continued to write and record his own materialenough of it, in fact, for two albums. At a listening party tonight, he’ll preview both of those records. Shadowlands , the more introspective and autobiographical of the two, documents Poppe’s history with the local rap scene and collects his thoughts on the state of rap. The politically charged Tea Party , meanwhile, is dominated by themes of social strife and ideological division. Both records are streaming on Bandcamp in advance of their Jan. 24 release. Kid Millions and DJ Bizzon will spin hip-hop records throughout the night.