Jeanna Salzer w/ Adam Koehler

It was just last year that Jeanna Salzer released her debut EP, Raindrops , a collection of jazzy, contemporary pop influenced by artists like Joni Mitchell and Carly Simon, but the singer has made a quick impression on Milwaukee’s acoustic music scene. A sign of her rising local stardom: This week she won the Shepherd Express ’ Best of Milwaukee Award of acoustic musician, and it’s easy to see what Shepherd readers hear in her: She writers soulful, little piano-pop tunes that linger pleasantly in the head for hours.