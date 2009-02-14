The Dave Matthews Band guys take their day job seriously. It had been a full 15 years since a member missed a gig with the band when saxophonist LeRoi Moore was injured in an ATV accident that he ultimately succumbed to last year. Moore was an integral part of the band, assisting not only on the sax but also on song arrangements, but Matthews found an apt replacement in jazz musician Jeff Coffin, a technically dazzling player who has also been a member of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones for more than a decade. Coffin performs today as part of a free performance clinic at Cascio Interstate Music, which runs through 4 p.m.