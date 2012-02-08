The leader of the long-defunct band Neutral Milk Hotel, Jeff Mangum is a figure of almost J.D. Salinger-esque mythical proportions in indie-rock circles, capturing the imaginations of fans who are still trying to understand why he hasn't released a follow-up to the band's 1998 masterwork, <I>In the Aeroplane Over the Sea</i>, an album destined to be passed down from generation to generation on college campuses. Mangum made only rare live appearances throughout the '00s, but the last two years have seen him return to the road, where he performs Neutral Milk Hotel favorites and often encourages audiences to sing along with their favorite parts.