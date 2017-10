Suspense novelist Jeffery Deaver returns to one of his favorite creations in his latest novel, The Broken Window: the unflappably heroic NYPD detective Lincoln Rhyme. In this, the eight Lincoln Rhyme novel, the detective hunts down an identity-theft criminal framing innocents for his crimes, and Rhyme’s estranged cousin is framed with murder. Deaver reads from the book tonight at 7 p.m. at the Schwartz Bookshop in Brookfield.