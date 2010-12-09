Jeffrey Foucault w/ John Sieger

Whitewater singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault’s sixth and latest album, Cold Satellite, is a collaboration with poet Lisa Olstein, author of the books Lost Alphabet and Radio Crackling, Radio Gone. Recorded with Morphine drummer Billy Conway and Booker T bassist Jeremy Moses, as well as other Nashville players, it captures Foucault at his most rocking. Tonight’s free performance pairs Foucault with another Wisconsin Americana artist with deep ties to Nashville: John Sieger, a local alt-country institution who between solo endeavors also plays with the bands Semi-Twang and The Subcontinentals.