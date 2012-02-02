It takes a particularly likable kind of guy to be able to get away with saying horrible things to people's faces for a living. With his big, genuine smile and warm demeanor, Jeffrey Ross is well suited for the task. As the current Roastmaster General for the New York Friars Club, he's overseen the roasts of celebrities like Donald Trump, Pamela Anderson, Charlie Sheen and David Hasselhoff, the latter of which he seemed to particularly enjoy skewering (“What are the odds? A Jew gets to roast a German,” he quipped in his routine). Ross' latest “Jeffrey Ross Roasts America” tour doesn't stray too far from the format of his TV appearances.