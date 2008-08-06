Meanwhile, over on the Wisconsin State Fair’s Main Stage, Christian rocker Jeremy Camp headlines an 8 p.m. show. Camp’s music trends toward throaty post-grunge rock and soaring buzz balladsCreed is a fair comparisonbut his songs about keeping faith in spite of adversity cut deeper than most because he sings from personal experience. Camp’s first wife died of ovarian cancer in 2001, when he was just 23 years old. The ordeal only further strengthened his faith, and it made a particular mark on his music. Where many Christian artists stick to lighter inspirational songs, Camp’s music is filled with trials and turbulence.