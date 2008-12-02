Jeremy Enigk, who headlines an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight, was the shy, mysterious frontman for Sunny Day Real Estate, arguably the most important of the ’90s emo bands. That group’s tenure was a rocky one, and the group never found the success they seemed destined for, though years later an army of followers inspired by Enigk’s passionate, swooning vocals would conquer modern-rock radio. Enigk and two former band mates reunited as the Fire Theft in 2002, but for his solo albums Enigk strays substantially further from his comfort zone. His 1996 debut was recorded with a full orchestra, but even more surprising was his 2006 follow-up, World Waits, a conventional, “mature” rock album that consciously distances itself from Sunny Day’s dramatic sound.