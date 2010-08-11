Twin Cities chamber-folk singer-songwriter Jeremy Messersmith sings in the dulcet tones of Sufjan Stevens and composes orchestral pop in the spirit of the Beach Boys. He’s also been making very impressive records: 2008’s The Silver City , produced by Trip Shakespeare and Semisonic’s Dan Wilson, was a welcome throwback to ’60s pop records, and his latest, The Reluctant Graveyard , is even more realized. It’s a tuneful set of songs about death that’s much more chipper than its subject matter suggests. All three of Messersmith’s records are available for pay-what-you-like download through his website.