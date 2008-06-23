One of the most esteemed investigative journalists of his generation, Jeremy Scahill stops at the Downer Avenue Schwartz Bookshop tonight for a 7 p.m. talk. His masterfully researched tome Blackwater: The Rise of the World’s Most Powerful Mercenary Army was the most thorough account of how out of control the private military company Blackwater USA had become in its role in the War on Terror. The book earned him countless appearances on progressive news programs like “The Daily Show,” “Countdown with Keith Olbermann” and “Democracy Now,” for which Scahill is also a correspondent.