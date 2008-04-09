Jesse Malin w/ De Novo Dahl & Freshwater Collins

Jesse Malin, the singer/songwriter who plays an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight, has no shortage of famous friends and fans. On his last solo release, 2007’s Glitter In The Gutter, the former Heart Attack and D-Generation frontman received assists from Ryan Adams and Bruce Springsteen, crafting a fine record full of twangy, rootsy power-pop. On his upcoming On Your Sleeve, Malin brings in less likely guests such as Sun Kil Moon and Scarlett Johansson for an album comprised mostly of contemporary covers, including takes on songs from The Hold Steady and The Kills.