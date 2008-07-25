The Jesse Voelker Band describes itself as a poly-ethnic-progressive-folk-jazz act, which is to say they really, really enjoy mixing genres. Lead songwriter Voelker has no reservations about mixing electro-dub beats with pleasantly down-tempo doses of Spanish guitar and Prohibition-era jazz sax. Curiously, and thankfully, the result often borders on an unplugged Mars Volta at its darkest and most experimental, and the talented coffeehouse acoustic act next door at their most subdued and traditional. Voelker and his band do a 9:30 p.m. show at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn with a slew of openers.