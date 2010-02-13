Though it would sound almost blasphemously arrogant if he were to say it himself, Jesus Christ is the role Ted Neeley was born to play. Neeley starred in the 1973 film adaptation of the Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar , and has starred in touring productions and revivals of the musical ever since. At age 66, he’s been playing the role for more than 35 yearslonger, biblical scholars will note, than Jesus himself walked this Earth. The latest Neeley-anchored touring production of the musical stops at the Milwaukee Theatre for one performance tonight.