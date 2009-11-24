The Jesus Lizard w/ IfIHadAHiFi

Born of the late-1980s noise-rock scene, The Jesus Lizard released six proper albums of dark, abrasive rock before their 1999 breakup, including four Steve Albini-produced efforts for the sadly defunct Touch and Go Records and two for major label Capitol. This year the band reformed, initially only for a few gigs at the Pitchfork and All Tomorrow’s Parties festivals, but those shows so fully captured the band’s original spark that they’ve now set out for a full tour in conjunction with the re-mastering and re-release of the group’s classic Touch and Go albums. Though he’s pushing 50, singer David Yow still performs with the reckless, nihilistic intensity of a teenager.