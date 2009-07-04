Australians snapped up by the majors at the peak of the mainstream garage-rock revival, Jet belatedly topped the American charts in 2004 with “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” a thin rewrite of Iggy Pop’s “Lust for Life” spiced with a hint of The Jam’s “A Town Called Malice.” Any rock band that lifts from other rock songs is begging for a critical backlasha decade earlier Elastica had been subjected to the same uproarbut given the extent of Jet’s “borrowing,” their backlash has been particularly harsh. In the space allotted for a review of Jet’s last album, for instance, Pitchforkmedia instead posted a short YouTube video of a chimpanzee urinating in its own mouth. The band hopes to make a more favorable impression with its upcoming album, Shaka Rock , which is set for release next month.