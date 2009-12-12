The Jetty Boys w/ The Gusto, Team Band and Direct Hit

The pop-punk trio The Jetty Boys pay tribute to their hometown on their new album, Sheboygan , which they released last month on Pittsburgh’s Rally Records. It’s another easygoing collection of tuneful punk in the spirit of The Ramones and Lookout!-era Green Day. The later is a comparison that the band particularly welcomes: This Halloween the group dressed up for show paying tribute to Billie Joel and company. The Jetty Boys share tonight’s $5, all-ages show with pop-punk bands from Madison (The Gusto), Chicago (Team Band) and Direct Hit (Milwaukee).