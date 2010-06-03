Jewel w/ Kip Moore

In spring 1995, young and mostly unknown folk-pop singer-songwriter Jewel released her debut, Pieces of You , which went on to become one of the best-selling debut albums of all time, earning the singer three Grammy nominations and three hit singles (“You Were Meant for Me,” “Who Will Save Your Soul” and “Foolish Games”). In the decade-plus since, Jewel has thrown mostly curveballs, releasing a 2003 dance-pop album, 0304 ; a mainstream country record, 2007’s Perfectly Clear ; and last year a bizarre children’s album issued through Fisher-Price, Lullaby . Set for release next week, Jewel’s upcoming album Sweet and Wild is another country record, complete with a cover photo that shows the singer dolled up like an extra from “The Dukes of Hazzard.”