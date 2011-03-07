The uplifting tale of how Jackie Robinson broke baseball's race barrier has been told many times. Less examined, though, has been the long story of how Jewish ballplayers gradually overcame their own hurdles, including stereotypes and outright anti-Semitism, to make their mark on America's most celebrated pastime. Directed by Ken Burns associate Peter Miller and narrated by Dustin Hoffman, the 2010 documentary Jews and Baseball charts how Jews have shaped the game since its 1860 beginnings, and includes interviews with reclusive great Sandy Koufax, who once sat out a World Series game during Yom Kippur, and Red Sox slugger Kevin Youkilis. (Through Thursday, March 10.)