Jill Sobule w/ John Doe

John Doe cut his teeth in the seminal Los Angeles punk band X before becoming active in the fledgling alt-country movement in the 1980s, while Jill Sobule emerged during the female singer-songwriter boom of the 1990s, scoring a couple of alt-radio hits with "I Kissed a Girl" and the typically satirical "Supermodel." Despite their differing backgrounds, Sobule and Doe crossed paths frequently on the road, occasionally sharing short tours together. Their kinship is on display on their new collaboration A Day at the Pass , a fan-funded live album that reworks old tunes from both songwriters and debuts a handful of new ones.