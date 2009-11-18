Composer and pianist Jim Brickman has built a lucrative career as an adult contemporary and new age performer, but he’s carved out a particular niche on the holiday music circuit, releasing a stream of Christmas albums like 1997’s The Gift , 2003’s Peace and 2006’s Christmas Romance . His latest album, this year’s Beautiful World , was released in conjunction with a PBS specialhis thirdand although it’s not explicitly a holiday album, expect to hear plenty of Christmas songs when Brickman plays the Riverside Theater tonight.