Best-selling author Jim Crace stops by the Downer Avenue Schwartz Bookshop location tonight at 7 p.m. to read from his latest novel, The Pesthouse, which is now available in paperback. The story is Crace’s most epic yet: In a vaguely post-apocalyptic American future, where much of society has crumbled and much of the population has died off, a heroic protagonist and a woman he discovered left for dead race to catch a boat to Europe.